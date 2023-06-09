IMF regional center opened in Kazakhstan

The IMF Regional Capacity Development Center has been opened in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh National Bank’s press service reports. The center in Almaty will coordinate the IMF activities in nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The activities of the headquarters are aimed at developing competencies, exchanging experience, studying and applying the best world practices in the field of public administration, monetary and budgetary policy, as well as the financial sector development. It should be noted that there are 16 more such IMF regional capacity development centers in the world.