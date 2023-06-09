Macroeconomic effects of AIF

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan intend to increase the volume of mutual trade twofold immediately, in monetary terms up to US$4 billion. In particular, the construction of the new industrial trade and logistics hub will facilitate to this, which will be established on the border of the two countries. The parties signed a relevant intergovernmental agreement at the site of the Astana International Forum.

“This event is a further step in the development of our good neighborly economic relations and a huge breakthrough for the businesses of our countries. The agreement has been prepared for several years, the details were clarified, investors were identified, and a huge number of government bodies were involved from different sides. Thus, today is really a historic event,” said Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration.

“I believe that its construction will give a new impulse to strengthen our mutual trade and economic ties, and enhance the mutual trade turnover. The two presidents were instructed concerning the capacity building, not only in the trade, but also in the industrial cooperation,” noted Daniyar Amangeldiyev, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

A number of agreements, aimed at attracting the investment and economic growth, were signed following the AIF results.

“The companies not only from the U.S., but also from Europe, Southeast Asia and other countries are interested in working in Kazakhstan not in the traditional sectors, but in other ones such as engineering, manufacturing industry and creative economy,” said Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakh Minister of the National Economy.