41 renewable energy projects to be launched in Kazakhstan by 2025

The renewable energy sector in Kazakhstan has attracted more than one trillion tenge of investment. According to the ‘Qazaq Green’ Renewable Energy Sources Association, the Akmola region is the leader in terms of the number of renewable energy facilities due to the nine wind farms operating there. Six more such wind farms with a total capacity of over 300 megawatts are planned to be built in the city of Kokshetau. Moreover, the Zhambyl, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions have great prospects for wind and solar power development. In recent years, the country’s power industry has been growing at the expense of renewable energy sources, as noted by the ‘Qazaq Green’ Association. This year, Kazakhstan intends to introduce 15 more alternative energy facilities to the 130 currently in operation. To date, the output from renewable energy sources accounts for four percent of the country’s total energy mix. By 2030, Kazakhstan plans to increase this figure to 15 percent, and by 2060 to achieve carbon neutrality.

KAZAKH REGIONS LEADING IN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT