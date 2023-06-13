Kazakhstan’s economy grows 4.5% in five months

The manufacturing industry is the major contributor to Kazakhstan’s GDP growth which amounted to 4.5 percent in the first five months of 2023. Over this period, the best results were also demonstrated by the construction, trade, information and communication sectors. The outcomes of the country’s social and economic development in January-May were announced at the Government’s meeting. According to the Kazakh Minister of National Economy, investment in fixed assets increased by 17 percent since the beginning of this year. Also, capital investment in transport and warehousing increased by more than half, agriculture by 30 percent, and industry by almost 16 percent. Besides, over 5.5 million square meters of housing have been commissioned since the start of the year, representing an investment growth of just over 15 percent compared to the same period last year.

“The highest rates of housing commissioning are observed in the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Astana, along with the Ulytau region. Gross output in agriculture increased by 3.5 percent. 16 regions of Kazakhstan have seen agriculture production growth, with the highest rates recorded in the Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions. Overall, eight regions, including the Abai, Ulytau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanai, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions as well as Almaty city have shown positive growth in all seven economic indicators,” said Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakh Minister of National Economy.