Record-breaking figures: Kazakhstan’s meat exports increase nearly threefold

Kazakhstan is increasing its meat exports to foreign countries. The growth rate amounted to nearly 20 percent in the first three months of this year compared to 2022. Thus, meat supplies to Uzbekistan and the UAE surged by 134 and eight times, respectively. Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev announced the results of the development of the most promising agricultural sector at the Government’s meeting. According to him, livestock husbandry continues to attract foreign investment, which increased by 67 percent and reached 117.5 billion tenge by the end of last year. Overall, 102 projects involving foreign capital were implemented in the country. The Minister highlighted that the largest share of investments was directed to the construction of dairy farms.

“In addition, seven investment projects for the construction of poultry farms for meat production, with a total capacity of 41,900 tonnes of poultry meat per year, were launched. This year, 100 billion tenge was allocated from the national budget for the implementation of major investment projects based on the experience of the North Kazakhstan region. These funds will be used to establish 65 farms with a production capacity of 373,000 tonnes of milk per year, which will reduce the country’s import dependence from 39 to 11 percent,” said Karashukeyev.

At the same time, Kazakhstan aims to obtain the status of a foot-and-mouth disease-free country in order to enhance domestic production and expand the geographic reach of livestock product exports. The Kazakh Prime Minister instructed to ensure the necessary conditions to achieve this status by the end of the year, as well as to restructure and revitalize the work of veterinary service, while taking into account advanced international practices.