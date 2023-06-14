Kazakh language-enabled ultrasound machines production launched

Kazakh language-enabled ultrasound machines have been put into production in the country. As noted by the medical equipment company, the ultrasound device is very popular, in particular, due to pregnancy screenings. The developers claim that the diagnostic devices are designed to be understandable for medical workers. The technical capabilities of the system help to make an accurate diagnosis thanks to innovative tools. Software in the state language is convenient for both doctors and patients. The latter, for example, will be able to obtain medical conclusions in Kazakh.

“The Kazakh language has become very relevant. Therefore, we created a project, which focuses firstly on the speed of the medical process, and secondly on doctors’ understanding of the equipment they work with. For one year, we’ve been working hard together with specialists in the Kazakh language, ultrasound diagnosis, and medical fields such as obstetrics and gynecology to translate the devices, the software, and all of the user interfaces into Kazakh,” said Yerkin Dlimbetov, Chairman of the modern medical equipment company.

The company is set to produce about 150 ultrasound scanners within one year. In the future, given the exports to the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East, their number is planned to be increased to 300. There are also plans to introduce the Kazakh language into the systems of other medical equipment. In general, the devices of the domestic manufacturer are available in 12 languages.

“We have already introduced the Kazakh language into the patient monitors and started uploading it into the X-ray equipment. The device can be multilingual. We also aim to fully localize our devices for Central Asian markets by using the Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Tajik, and Turkmen languages in them. We are now working to add the Kyrgyz language to our X-ray equipment, patient monitors, and ultrasound machines,” added Dlimbetov.

In the near future, the Kazakh manufacturer plans to produce more than 70 types of medical equipment.