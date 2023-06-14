Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover up 12%

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries is on the rise. In the first four months of this year, it reached nearly $9 billion, which is a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The volume of exports of domestic goods amounted to $3.5 billion, while imports have seen a decline. It bears noting that Kazakhstan exports machinery, equipment, vehicles, instruments and devices, as well as products of chemical and related industries, to the EAEU states. The country imports animal and vegetable products, finished food products, metals and metal products, as well as other goods.