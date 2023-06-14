Nearly 4,000 Kazakh citizens receive grants to implement new business ideas

Kazakh citizens have received 3,600 grants for the implementation of new business ideas since the beginning of the year. State support is provided as part of the national project for the development of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the majority of applications were received from the Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, as well as Shymkent city. Large families, persons with disabilities, caregivers of disabled children, recipients of targeted social assistance, individuals who have lost a breadwinner, ethnic Kazakhs returning from abroad, and migrants could apply for the grant. The commission assessed business projects based on criteria such as the marketability and financial viability of the idea, market research, level of entrepreneurial skills, and job creation. Overall, 9,000 grants are planned to be awarded in Kazakhstan this year.