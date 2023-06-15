Aktau and Kuryk ports included in special economic zone

The ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as the Bautino cargo area, have been included in the territory of the Seaport Aktau special economic zone, as reported by the press service of the Mangystau region governor’s office. It bears noting that accession of sea gates has a significant social and economic impact on the region, makes it a favorable site for the attraction of investments, and most importantly, contributes to building one of the largest international transport corridors involving the world’s best logistics companies. There are plans to create a container hub as part of measures for the development of ports on the SEZ territory by the end of 2025. It should be noted that dry cargo, oil, and oil products are transported to Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Russia via the Aktau port which has six oil berths with an annual capacity of 12 million tonnes. Also, the Kuryk port with four berths is used to export oil, metals, and chemical products to the city of Baku. Some cargoes are shipped to Europe, further along the Black Sea. Over 550,000 tonnes of freight has been transported through the port since the beginning of the year which is twice more than during the same period last year.