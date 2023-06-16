Kazakh enterprises can receive up to 400 million tenge for technological development

Enterprises in Kazakhstan have the opportunity to obtain innovative grants for technological development. Applications for participation in the competition can be submitted until July 10. The terms and requirements are posted on the website of the National Agency for the Development of Innovation.

“This is a unique opportunity to get non-reimbursable, interest- and collateral-free grants. I think this is a great support measure from the state. If you have a production company or an enterprise, and you want to introduce new technologies or technology transfer regarding import substitution and so on, then come and get it. The grant sum totals 400 million tenge for the three-year period. I would like to call your attention to the openness and transparency of the process for grant issuance carried out by our council. You can find all information, including a phone number, on our website Qazinn.kz,” Sanat Akhanov, Board Chairman of the QazInnovations National Innovation Development Agency, said.