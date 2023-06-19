Kazakhstan to launch automated state business control system

According to the Kazakh government, the Smart Data Ukimet platform is ready for operation and is currently being tested. 35 spheres of state business control were automated last year. Work on digitizing the same number of areas is now underway. An analysis of 44 business regulation spheres revealed more than 10,000 requirements incompliant with the conditions of the new regulatory policy. To date, as reported by the Ministry of National Economy, a single pool of 386 amendments to special legislative acts was formed to eliminate unreasonable requirements for entrepreneurs. The ministry noted that it is planned to include these regulations in the draft law on doing business, which is currently under consideration by the Parliament. At the same time, state agencies are working to repeal and revise the requirements within the bylaws. In this regard, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the relevant ministries to ensure the adoption of sectoral risk management systems by the end of the month. Otherwise, civil servants should be brought to disciplinary responsibility, Smailov noted. The Prime Minister also instructed to work out the issue of reducing business reporting to ease the burden on entrepreneurs.