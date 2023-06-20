Over 360 investment projects launched in Kazakhstan’s tourism industry

Overall, the number of mountain skiing fans in the country is increasing by more than 30 percent every year. The Almaty region resorts, with an average capacity of 10,000 skiers a day, are among the most popular ones in Kazakhstan. According to the ministry, new investment proposals are expected to be developed and packaged in this tourism area, In the last four years, 360 investment projects worth over 420 billion tenge have been launched in all areas of the industry in the country. This year, 115 projects with a total cost of 288 billion tenge are also slated for implementation. At the same time, the growing interest in tourist attractions in Kazakhstan is demonstrated by the state budget revenues. Last year, tax payments from the tourism sector reached 390 billion tenge, which is 1.5 times more than in 2021, the ministry notes.