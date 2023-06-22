Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan set to bring mutual trade to $1 billion

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to bring trade turnover up to $1 billion, as stated during the official visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Baku. There is a high potential to boost the mutual trade between the countries that grew by 40 percent and exceeded $460 million last year alone. Following the results of the first four months of 2023, this figure reached $185 million. During the meeting, Smailov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed further expansion of mutual cooperation in transport and logistics, trade, energy, agriculture, IT and industrial spheres. Smailov emphasized that Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan’s major trade and economic partner in the South Caucasus, noting that interaction between the two countries is a vivid example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding. In turn, Aliyev expressed confidence that the official visit of the Kazakh Prime Minister will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two states.