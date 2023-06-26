Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia establish unified logistics company

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are establishing a unified logistics company, and the corresponding agreement has already been signed. This joint venture aims to contribute to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Kazakh government’s press service reports. The primary objective of the company is to carry out cargo transportation between China and Europe, while also aiming to streamline and expedite all processes to the maximum extent. As a result, the delivery time of goods along the route will be reduced from 53 to 23 days, and then further to two weeks. Additionally, the agreement also envisages the maximum digitalization of the transport corridor. Major international investors are planned to be attracted for the implementation of this initiative.