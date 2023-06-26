New green projects to be launched in Kazakhstan

New green energy facilities will appear in Kazakhstan. Thus, a Chinese company intends to invest about $150 million in the construction of one-gigawatt wind power station in the Zhambyl region, along with plants for the production of wind turbine towers and blades, and the facilities for the assembly of generator nacelles. In addition, another wind power plant will be established in the Kostanai region. According to the region’s governor’s office, the project, with an estimated capacity of 50 megawatts, is slated to be implemented by 2027. It bears noting that the Ybyrai wind farm, worth over 26 billion tenge in private investment, was launched in the Kostanai region last year.