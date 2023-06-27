Kazakhstan’s fixed capital investment on rise

Since the beginning of the year, investments in the fixed capital of Kazakhstan have exceeded five trillion tenge, representing a 17 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The majority of these funds were directed towards the sectors of industry, transportation, warehousing, and real estate operations. A substantial portion of the fixed capital was dedicated to financing small enterprises. Regarding the regions, investment growth was observed in 20 regions across the country. The highest growth was recorded in the Turkistan region, with an investment exceeding 196 billion tenge, followed by the Mangystau region with an investment of 338 billion tenge, and the Kyzylorda region with an investment of 121.5 billion tenge. The lowest growth was observed in Almaty, the North Kazakhstan region, and the Atyrau region.