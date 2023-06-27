EAEU common gas market to be established by 2025

A common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union is planned to be launched by 2025. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the concept for its establishment was approved in 2016, and in 2018, a program and roadmap were adopted. The implementation of this plan is taking place in three stages. A draft international treaty on establishing the EAEU common gas market has already been developed. Its provisions do not apply to gas trade with third countries, nor do they affect the regulation of domestic markets. It is anticipated that import and export customs duties will not be imposed on mutual trade. Overall, the creation of a common gas market is expected to enhance energy security and improve the economic efficiency of utilizing the gas transmission systems of the EAEU member states.