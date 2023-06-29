Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Switzerland by over $500 million

Kazakhstan is ready to export 90 additional types of goods worth almost $546.5 million to Switzerland. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the country can offer premium products, including fish, honey and caviar. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $1.5 billion last year, representing an increase of more than six percent compared to 2021. The volume of direct investments from Switzerland to Kazakhstan has exceeded $31 billion since 2005, which places the country in the top three investors after the Netherlands and the United States.