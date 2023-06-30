Kazakhstan approves types of economic activity related to creative industry

A total of 43 types of activities related to the creative industry have been approved in Kazakhstan. The list includes areas such as jewelry making, IT and game development, cultural heritage, television programs, photography and design, architecture and fashion, music, film and animation, as well as certain cultural and leisure institutions. Companies operating in the sector will now be eligible to receive state support. The corresponding support measures will be presented to the government for consideration this year. Additionally, there are plans to create a separate corporate fund to support the creative industry. It is worth reminding that by 2025, the creative industry’s contribution to the country's economy is planned to increase to five percent, and the number of SMEs is targeted to reach 80,000.