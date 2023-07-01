Kazakhstan plans to accelerate transition to green economy

Kazakhstan plans to allocate about 4.5 billion tenge towards speeding up the transition to a green economy. According to the draft budget from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, these funds will be used to enhance the implementation of the Best Available Techniques (BAT) across the country’s regions.

“BAT refers to the best available techniques, technologies, methods, and approaches aimed at reducing negative anthropogenic impacts on industrial enterprises, and conserving natural resources, electricity, national subsoil resources, and more. The BAT are compiled in reference books. In Kazakhstan, reference books on BAT have been developed and continue to be developed in areas such as oil and gas production and mining and metallurgical complex, including the extraction and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores. These reference books will serve as practical guides for industrial enterprises, assisting them in implementing and modernizing their existing production facilities,” said Bauyrzhan Abenov, spokesperson for the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center.

To promote the adoption of BAT, enterprises in Kazakhstan will be exempted from environmental charges, fees, and other taxes. There are plans to grant comprehensive environmental permits to the top 50 plants starting from 2025.