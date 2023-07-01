12th meeting of Kazakhstan-European Union dialogue platform held in Astana

Kazakhstan is set to increase the share of renewable energy in the nation’s total energy grid to 15 percent by 2030. To this end, the country intends to develop projects in cooperation with European states, as announced by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the 12th session of the Kazakhstan-European Union dialogue platform. According to him, partnership in this area is being reinforced by concrete steps. As an example, a large project for the production of green hydrogen was launched in the Mangystau region in June. In turn, the EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas underlined that this is one of the key areas for joint work in the future, noting the EU commitment to transition to an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As noted by him, Europe is ready to support Kazakhstan on this path. In addition, Kazakh Prime Minister stressed the importance of interaction between the parties in the transit and transport sector, noting the increasing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.