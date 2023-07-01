Kazakhstan, China set to open food hub

Kazakhstan and China are set to open a food hub at the Khorgos international trade center at the countries’ border, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture. The hub will provide a well-developed transport and logistics infrastructure to ensure rapid and unimpeded marketing of agricultural and food products, which are in high demand among consumers in both countries. It bears noting that in 2022, exports of agricultural products from Kazakhstan to China amounted to $553.5 million, including crop, processing, and livestock products.