Kazakhstan’s economy sees 20% increase in investment in non-oil sector

Investment in fixed assets of Kazakhstan grew 8 percent, with a 20 percent increase in the share in non-oil sectors, the press service of the country’s Prime Minister reported. Over the past five years, investment in the manufacturing industry has grown by 1.5 times. Meanwhile, the government is taking comprehensive measures to further develop non-oil sectors and attract investment. One of them is the formation of a pool of investment projects. There are currently 870 such projects under implementation across the country valued at 28 trillion tenge. Of these, 280 projects will be put into operation this year.