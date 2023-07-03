Kazakh President receives National Bank Governor

Inflation in Kazakhstan is declining, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today, emphasizing that the regulator’s measures lead to the outcomes in line with forecasts. Pirmatov informed the Kazakh President about the preliminary results of the implementation of monetary policy over the first half of 2023, in particular, on the economic situation and the dynamics of the balance of payments. He also spoke about the status of the assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF), the National Fund, gold and foreign exchange reserves. Tokayev was also briefed about the implementation of the concept of open banking and regulation of the payment market.