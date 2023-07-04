Kazakhstan to reduce business inspections twofold from 2024

In Kazakhstan, starting next year, entrepreneurs’ inspections will be reduced two times due to the automation of risk management systems in all areas of state control and supervision. Measures to improve the business climate in the country were touched upon at the Government meeting. According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, more than six thousand projects with loans amounting to 440 billion tenge have been subsidized, and over four thousand projects have received guarantees for 144 billion tenge during five months of this year. Minister Alibek Kuantyrov added that 46,000 small and medium-sized business projects worth 1.3 billion tenge were supported in 2022. The number of operating enterprises, which produced goods worth nearly 60 trillion tenge, reached two million with an increase of 23 percent. To date, the Government is aimed at bringing the share of SMEs in the country’s economy to 40 percent by 2030.

“For this purpose, support is provided within the framework of the projects ‘Auyl Amanaty’, ‘Auyl - El Besigi’, programs ‘Economy of Simple Things’, ‘Business Roadmap 2025’, and the development of mono and small towns. State bodies together with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the regions need to ensure their qualitative implementation in the field. It is also required to expand the potential of non-primary sectors, including in the manufacturing industry. This concerns the modernization of fixed assets and introduction of new technologies,” said Alikhan Smailov, Kazakh Prime Minister.