Kazakhstan improves its position in 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

Kazakhstan has improved its position in the World Competitiveness Ranking published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Kazakhstan ranks 37th out of 64 countries assessed, surpassing Kuwait, Portugal, and India. The top five positions are occupied by Denmark, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and the Netherlands. The IMD ranking is based on a comprehensive assessment of various factors, including Economic Performance, Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency, and Infrastructure. Kazakhstan has shown improvements ranging from two to 15 points across all these areas.