Boao Forum: Central Asia’s GDP to grow 4.1% in 2023

The GDP growth rate of Central Asia is estimated at slightly more than four percent in 2023, the Boao Forum for Asia said in its annual report summary. This year Asia is expected to stimulate the growth of the entire global economy, and further promote regional industrial, trade, investment and financial integration, the report says. It is worth mentioning that the annual Boao Forum for Asia is currently being hosted by China from March 28 to March 31. Kazakhstan is represented at the forum by the Astana International Financial Centre.