Preservation of Kazakh traditions

The Kazakh diaspora opened craft clubs in the Russian capital, where everyone can learn to weave horse whips and bridles, sew ornaments and make felt. The diaspora revived these national crafts, aiming to preserve heritage of their ancestors and pass down the skills to the younger generation. It’s worth pointing out that over 10,000 ethnic Kazakhs live in Moscow at present showing honor and respect to national customs and traditions.

«We get together on the national holidays, organize and host the competitions entitled ‘Happy childhood’. We do our best to make the younger generation remember their language, culture, customs and traditions,» said Aishat Baigaziyeva, President of the National-Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs.

«I have been participating in various competitions and events ever since I was a child. I find it interesting and exciting. What I like the most is to draw and cut patterns,» student Aridash Naukenova shared.

Now the diaspora plans to launch Kazakh language classes to help compatriots to learn their mother tongue.