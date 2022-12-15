First musical adaptation of Aldar Kose fairy tale

The return of the legendary folklore character of Kazakh fairy tales. The most anticipated premiere of this year, children's musical ‘Aldar Kose’ was staged in the Astana Musical theatre in the capital. Kazakh national costumes, elaborate scenery, cheerful songs and dynamic dances make the young spectators plunge into the magical atmosphere. To interpret the fairy tale in a modern and intelligible language, the authors made some changes to the libretto and script of the musical. Eight contemporary compositions were performed by four vocal and choir groups. These and other details make the musical exciting not only for young audience, but also for adults. The stage director notes that the performance is aimed at creating the image of the national hero, and promoting moral and spiritual values, it contains all folk wisdom, wit and ingenuity.

«In this musical, we strive to show that the strength of Aldar Kose lies in his mind. We want to say that each person has his own strength and his own place in this life. And to make it clear to the young spectators, we presented a musical in the comedy genre, having prepared special scenery and dances. We tried to create a funny musical for kids particularly now in the Year of Children,» noted Yeslyam Nurtazin, stage director, artistic director of the Astana Musical Theatre.