DalaFest international classical music festival kicks off in Almaty

The city of Almaty will host the DalaFest international festival of classical music. The large-scale cultural event will feature world-famous musicians, as well as musical compositions by prominent composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Niccolo Paganini and Astor Piazzolla. It bears noting that such concerts provide an opportunity to lay a powerful foundation for the development of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage, and to enhance the global image of the country. The main objective of DalaFest, which will be held from June 14 to 18, is to enter the world calendar of music festivals, along with other recognized centers, and to preserve the cultural code of Almaty.