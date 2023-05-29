Coronavirus restrictions officially lifted in Kazakhstan
All coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Health Ministry made this decision after the WHO declared the end to COVID-19 as a global health emergency. The Ashyq project has also concluded its work. However, the relevant ministry noted that the coronavirus has not disappeared and continues to circulate. Nevertheless, given the relatively mild course of the disease, ongoing population monitoring will be implemented in the future. This monitoring will be conducted alongside other viral infections.