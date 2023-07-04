Kazakhstan can become center of global medical tourism

Kazakhstan, particularly Astana, can become one of the world’s top destinations for medical tourism. The country, along with its capital, offers all the necessary conditions to attract such visitors, including clinics equipped with state-of-the-art technology, a wide range of services, high-quality care that meets international standards, and affordable prices. The prospects for the development of this tourism sector were discussed by participants of a special panel session in Astana, held as part of the international forum of sister cities. Leading industry experts from Israel, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Belarus and a number of neighboring countries took part in the event.

“Kazakhstan has always been our most important partner, and I believe one of the reasons for this is the government’s investment in human resources, ensuring that every citizen of the country can receive high quality medical services. As a result, Kazakhstan has become a destination for medical tourists, attracting visitors from Europe and the U.S. They are drawn not only by cost considerations, but also because Kazakhstan’s healthcare system is well-regarded and accredited by JCI, the most prestigious international accreditation. Thus, there is no doubt that Kazakhstan has the potential to become a medical tourism hub similar to our own,” said Natalia Melekh, general director of a medical center in Israel.

According to the Head of the Medical Tourism Association of Kazakhstan, such fields as cardio- and neurosurgery, organ implantation and transplantation, dentistry, as well as in vitro fertilization are strongly developed in the country. Last year, over 5,000 tourists visited the country to receive these services.

“Medical tourists primarily come to us from the post-Soviet space, including Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. However, we also welcome visitors from distant countries, such as the U.S., Germany, Israel, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. In recent times, we have also observed a growing trend of tourists coming from Switzerland and Australia. Both Astana and Kazakhstan as a whole provide a combination of affordable prices and access to the latest technologies available worldwide,” Kristina Krivets, President of the Medical Tourism Association of Kazakhstan, said.