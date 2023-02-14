Nearly 70% of engineering networks digitized in Kazakhstan

The digitalization of infrastructure data in Kazakhstan continues. The work is carried out under the development of a digital base of the State Urban Planning Cadastre, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. It is updated annually with information on the inventory of engineering infrastructure in the built-up area of settlements. Thus, about 70 percent of engineering networks were digitized in 2022. A year earlier, this figure was 63 percent. This year, it is planned to make an inventory of more than 80,000 hectares of built-up area in the regions at the expense of the state and local budgets. Thus, 88 percent of engineering networks are expected to be digitized by the end of 2023. It should be reminded that the full digitalization of infrastructure data of settlements is planned to be completed by the end of 2024.