Digital projects from EAEU countries to be showcased at forum in Minsk

Digitalization projects, innovative developments, and IT solutions for the digital transformation of the EAEU member states will be presented at the fifth Eurasian Digital Forum - EADF 2023. The event is scheduled to take place in Minsk from 18 to 21 April, as announced by the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The forum will discuss the international experience of integration and harmonization of digital processes, sectoral aspects of the internal market transformation of the EAEU countries, issues of digital sovereignty in the context of cross-border data flows, and other topics.