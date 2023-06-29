Water Council meeting held in Kazakh government

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to intensify the introduction of digital technologies and automated risk management systems in the water sector, noting that these measures will allow rational use of water resources. In addition, Smailov instructed the state bodies to work out a program for the development of hydrogeological research, and prepare proposals for automating groundwater monitoring and introducing other geoinformation technologies. Also, at the government’s meeting, the participants considered plans to create a consortium of leading scientific and educational organizations in the field of water resources. In particular, it was noted that the work of this scientific center will allow all relevant institutions to join forces to develop industry-specific development programs.