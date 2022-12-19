Amendments to Regulations of Kazakh Parliament

Members of the Senate and Mazhilis adopted the amendments to the Regulations of the Kazakh Parliament at a joint meeting. The document was supplemented with a new chapter, namely ‘Adoption of Constitutional Laws’, which provides for the joint consideration of such bills by both Houses of the Parliament. Apart from that, some amendments were made concerning draft laws submitted under the initiative of the Government for rapid response. Some changes were also made to the procedure for hearing the report of the Prime Minister by the Parliament. In accordance with the country’s Constitution, the Prime Minister reports to the Parliament on the main activities and most important decisions of the Government. From now on, it will also be presented at a joint session of the two houses of the Parliament. The procedural novelties include the publication of voting protocols on the official website. The same mandatory requirements will be applied to live broadcasts of meetings. According to MPs, this will ensure transparency and openness in the work of lawmakers.