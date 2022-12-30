What political transformations are expected in Kazakhstan in 2023?

For the Kazakh Parliament the end of 2022 was marked by a number of adopted documents. However, some of them will come into effect only in 2023 when signed by the country’s President. These are the tax and social codes, the law on the constitutional court, as well as on the personal bankruptcy and many other documents.

A number of amendments in the legislative branch and local representative bodies are expected to be made in Kazakhstan next year. The country is set to hold the parliamentary election. According to the Kazakh President, a new wave of people's deputies will appear in the country, representing the interests of broad groups of citizens. Some of the deputies will be elected in accordance with party lists, and the rest directly by the people.

“A new institute for the revocation of MPs mandate is currently being introduced. The imperative mandate implies the opportunity to revoke an elected MP if he does not carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him. It is a kind of mechanism for increasing the responsibility among elected MPs and stimulating the implementation of their electoral programs. In general, Kazakh citizens, relying on the norms of the law, are eligible to revoke MP’s mandate,” Gennadiy Shipovskih, member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, said.

A number of large-scale changes, including social ones, will be made next year, such as improving the well-being of the population, and the formation of a new social contract between the state, business and citizens. All this is enshrined in the new code, which envisages the social protection of the country’s citizens.

“Social needs of the population are among the priorities. The document covers all corresponding measures envisaged by the country’s legislation, including an increase of pensions, as well as the country's Social Code, which will come into force next year. I am sure that it will address a considerable number of issues the country’s residents face,” Darkhan Mynbai, member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, said.

“We’ve discussed the Social Code, which envisages necessary measures for socially vulnerable segments of the population. Overall, Kazakh residents will see improvements in the quality of life, as well as price reduction. Much depends on the residents themselves, we in turn will keep working for the benefit of the people,” Snezhanna Imasheva, member of the Mazhilis, the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, said.

In 2023, the Kazakh government intends to submit over 20 documents to the Parliament for consideration. Each of them addresses social issues. These are the bills on the water code, consumer protection and a law on preventing and combating human trafficking among others.