CIS observers positively assess election campaign in Kazakhstan

This Sunday, on March 19, Kazakh citizens will elect new members of the Mazhilis (the lower house of the Parliament) and maslikhats (local representative bodies) of all levels. The campaigning period is still underway, it will close on March 18. The Kazakh Central Election Commission summed up the preliminary results of the electoral campaign.

“The representatives of the election observation mission were briefed on the work carried out to train members of the election commission, prepare voter lists, inform the country’s citizens, as well as on the ongoing election campaign. Long-term observers paid special attention to the campaign monitoring. CIS observers attended a number of extended seminars and meetings on the preparation and conducting extraordinary elections organized by the CEC. They noted the high professionalism and informal approach of the commission members in the preparation of the electoral campaign, as well as the well-equipped polling stations and their readiness for the voting day,” said Leonid Anfimov, First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States.