Alikhan Smailov retains post as Kazakh Prime Minister

Alikhan Smailov has retained the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the corresponding decree on his appointment was signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is noteworthy that the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov was proposed to the Head of State by the Amanat party, which won the recent elections. The Kazakh Mazhilis supported the appointment. Alikhan Smailov's candidacy was approved by a majority vote of the newly elected MPs. Addressing the plenary session of the Mazhilis, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the key areas of the government’s work, placing an emphasis on economic objectives and, ultimately, the building of a competitive economy. Therefore, President Tokayev highlighted that one of the primary tasks the Government faces is to ensure stable GDP growth of at least four percent per year, as well as curb inflation, which should be reduced twofold this year. The Head of State also emphasized the need to focus on the regulation of food prices, support of the agro-industrial complex, and saturation of the local market with domestic goods. Continuing administrative reform and reducing bureaucratic hurdles are also among the operational tasks for the Kazakh government. To this end, the work of the state apparatus must be reviewed and modernized.

“The timely and high-quality execution of instructions by state bodies is not sufficient, thus, it is necessary to propose new initiatives and ideas to ensure economic growth. When evaluating the work of ministers, mayors, and governors, their efforts in this direction are the main focus. Increasing public trust in the state is also a very important task. The public should see that the authorities are ready for change. In a word, it is essential to establish a "responsive state" indeed,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Alikhan Smailov said that the priority in the government's work will be to support business, increase the production of non-primary goods, attract investment in manufacturing industries, and develop international corridors. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the members of the Kazakh Parliament and the government will be able to successfully accomplish the assigned tasks together.