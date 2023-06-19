Germany’s President to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

They will also touch on the development of transport, logistics and energy cooperation, intending to deepen humanitarian ties. A number of documents are expected to be signed following the negotiations. The two presidents will then take part in the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum. In addition, Steinmeier will address a forum of rectors of Kazakh and German universities. Steinmeier also plans to visit the Mangystau region and learn about its economic potential. He also intends to attend the opening ceremony of the Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering, and a launching ceremony for test drilling at a green hydrogen plant of a German-Swedish company.