Astana talks on Syria to be held on June 20-21

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the talks will be attended by delegations from the guarantor countries, including Russia, Turkey and Iran, along with the Syrian government and opposition officials. The UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq representatives are expected to arrive as observers. The parties will discuss changes in the regional situation around Syria and the world, settlement efforts, counter-terrorism issues and humanitarian situation, as well as creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, the relevant ministry notes. On the first day, it is planned to hold four-party consultations of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey. The delegates are set to discuss the draft Roadmap for the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations, and to hold bilateral and trilateral consultations of the countries participating in the Astana process. On the second day, further meetings, a plenary session and a press conference are planned.