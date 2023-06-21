Kazakh PM and German President seal time capsule for first alumni of newly built institute

The time capsule with messages to the first graduates of the newly built higher education institution will be opened in 2029. To date, the university operates at the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering. First undergraduate students are expected to come this autumn. The first academic year will start with two programs, adding six more bachelor’s degree programs and six master’s degree programs further. The institute offers such disciplines as industrial automation and robotics, water and waste management, renewable energy development, process engineering, the Internet of Things, data science and artificial intelligence. The comprehensive curriculum includes three years of study at Yessenov University. Afterwards, the students will continue their studies at a partner university in Germany for a year and a half. In his speech, Steinmeier stressed that training of highly qualified engineers is beneficial to both Kazakh and German companies. In turn, Smailov added that the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering will prepare in-demand employees, and contribute to the research and development of new technologies, in green hydrogen inclusively.