Kazakh language to be taught at Auezov secondary school in Minsk

The Kazakh language will be taught at the Auezov secondary school in Minsk. Students who have mastered the language intend to further demonstrate their knowledge at special olympiads. The school staff members are also convinced that Kazakh language proficiency will make Kazakh history and literature lessons more exciting and effective. The school administration also plans to hold annual Abai and Auezov readings. It is worth noting that the school was named after Mukhtar Auezov back in 2009. A special classroom where students can learn about the great Al-Farabi was also opened at the Belarusian school.

«Not only school students, but also adults are keen to learn the Kazakh language. Therefore, this issue is currently being discussed with the country’s Embassy. We are planning to conduct online lessons and lectures with native speakers, as well as invite teachers from Kazakhstan. It is necessary to provide an in-depth study of the language, so the students could learn it quickly and thoroughly. It will be an invaluable experience for our school,» said school principal Vadim Panasevich.

«I’m really fond of the history and language of the Kazakh people. I’m so glad that we have a special class where students can study the language. When I have an opportunity to visit the country, I will be able to say hello and communicate in Kazakh. I’d like to see the country and its people,» school student Stanislav Budnitsky said.