Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day during a telephone conversation, expressing his sincere wishes for peace and prosperity. President Tokayev thanked the Kyrgyz leader for the wishes and assured his counterpart of the commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation. During the conversation, the parties noted with appreciation the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.