Kazakhstan plans to attract about 800 billion tenge of investments in renewable energy

Kazakhstan intends to commission at least 2,400 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in the next few years. Of these, 779 MW worth 358 billion tenge of investments have already been put into operation. It is planned to attract about 800 billion tenge for the implementation of the remaining ones. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, the projects are expected to allow for additional generation of over 5.5 billion kilowatt-hours of green energy. There will be more than 40 renewable energy facilities built in the country, including 17 hydro, 16 wind, five solar and five bio power plants. It is worth noting that 130 green alternative energy facilities are already operating in Kazakhstan.