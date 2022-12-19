Kazakhstan improves position in Global Food Security Index

Kazakhstan has improved its position in the Global Food Security Index. The country is ranked 32nd among 113 states. According to GFSI, the country surpassed Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Analysts note that Kazakhstan is climbing up the global ranking due to the fact that the country systematically implements the steps to provide its citizens with affordable and high-quality foods. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, Kazakhstan is currently classified in the third – favorable - group of states in terms of food security along with China, Australia, as well as the countries of Europe and North America. It is worth noting that Kazakhstan is self-sufficient in ten product groups, including flour, cereals, milk, meat, salt, sunflower oil and others.