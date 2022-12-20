Three-volume book on cultural monuments to be published as part of ‘Asyl Mura’ program

The monuments of the Kazakh history and culture will be included in a new three-volume book. It will be published as part of the ‘Asyl Mura’ program, which is being successfully implemented in the country. Civil Initiatives Support Center Chairperson Galym Kurman noted that this work is aimed at preserving the spiritual heritage of the Great Steppe.

“We have a program called ‘Asyl Mura’. This year we published a book that included materials about the memorial complexes. The one about historical monuments will be released next year. And in the third year, we are going to publish a large three-volume book on cultural monuments,” Kurman said.