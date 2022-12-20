Kazakhstan in process of launching online supermarket of employment services

A digital ecosystem of employment is being developed in Kazakhstan. The process is taking place at the electronic labor exchange platform. As the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population said, this online supermarket includes platforms for employment, training, career guidance, labor relations and digital employment centers, as well as one stop shop business initiatives. The ecosystem accompanies citizens on their career pathway, from the choice of a profession to the registration of labor relations. According to the relevant department, more than 370,000 people registered on the platform this year, and the employment rate has reached 31 percent. Given the positive result, the ministry plans to transform employment centers starting from 2023. A focus area will be changed and converted into a user-friendly format. A mobile application will be created for this purpose.