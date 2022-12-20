In the next five years, all cities and district centers of Kazakhstan will be covered by broadband Internet access. In addition, 95 percent of them will be connected to a fiber-optic communication line. The share of 5G technology in the large cities and regional centers of the country will increase to 75 percent. These goals are envisaged in the ‘Accessible Internet’ national project for 2023-2027. The document is being developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. In addition to connecting cities and villages to the World Wide Web, it also foresees the laying of communication lines along the roads of national and regional significance. Overall, there are plans to build over 3,500 base stations as part of the project.