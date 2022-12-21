Drones to inspect bridges and road junctions in Kazakhstan

Unmanned aerial vehicles will inspect highway bridges and road junctions in Kazakhstan. The country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development noted that drones would be in the arsenal of security services starting next year. Aircraft diagnostics will allow video recordings in hard-to-reach areas. Moreover, the investigation of the structures will become safer, cheaper, and more effective. It will be carried out in a shorter time because there will be no need to block off the traffic on highways. According to specialists, in the future, all bridges, the number of which in Kazakhstan exceeds 2,000, may be digitized with new equipment. The office pointed out that regular inspection of constructions allows eliminating defects that can lead to depreciation or accidents, as well as reducing the cost of maintenance of bridges and junctions.